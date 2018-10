Monument of first Croatian woman journalist Marija Juric Zagorka with a cravat around her neck during the Cravat festival days (Oct 14-18) in Zagreb, Croatia, Oct 15, 2018. In 2003, the Croatian parliament paid special tribute to this iconic wearable by proclaiming Oct. 18 as "Cravat Day" or "International Necktie Day. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Zagreb's monuments and statues of famous Croatian men and women were on Monday sporting red neck ties in homage to the country's centuries-old fashion accessory: the Croatian "cravat," as reported by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The statues of scientist Nikola Tesla, of King Tomislav and the country's first female journalist Marija Juric Zagorka were adorned with bright red ties ahead of Zagreb's Cravat Festival.