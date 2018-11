Visitors look at an old bicycle on display at the Museum of Broken Relationships at old town of Zagreb, Croatia, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

A visitor watches story on TV at the Museum of Broken Relationships at old town of Zagreb, Croatia, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Bras are on display at the Museum of Broken Relationships at old town of Zagreb, Croatia, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

A visitor looks at exhibits at the Museum of Broken Relationships at old town of Zagreb, Croatia, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

A museum in Croatia that has become a popular spot with tourists now includes an exhibition dedicated to the effects of war, terror and on love, as reported by epa-efe on Wednesday.

Located in the historic center of Zagreb, the Museum of Broken Relationships exhibits objects donated anonymously by people all over the world, each item displayed alongside a story or explanation.