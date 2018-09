A boy sits next to his dog wearing a jersey of Leonel Messi at Monty Dog's beach in Crikvenica, Croatia, 23 September 2018. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

About 50 dogs paraded on Sunday on the main beach in Crikvenica, Croatia, in an event designed to promote the small town on the northern Adriatic Sea as a tourist destination for people who don't want to leave their dogs at home when they go on vacation.

"My dog and I are dressed in Barcelona jerseys because I really like soccer and I adore (Lionel) Messi," 8-year-old Marin, whose Chau Chau dog Lexi sported a special jersey with the Argentine icon's name and number on it, told EFE.