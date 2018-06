A skateboarder performs a trick during a gathering of enthusiasts to mark Go Skateboarding Day in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Skateboarders travel along a road during a gathering of enthusiasts to mark Go Skateboarding Day in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Skateboarders pose for a photo during a gathering of enthusiasts to mark Go Skateboarding Day in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A skateboarder performs a trick during a gathering of enthusiasts to mark Go Skateboarding Day in Manila, Philippines, Jun. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Crowds of young people ride in Manila for Go Skateboarding Day

Hundreds of young skateboarders rolled through Manila Thursday on the occasion of Go Skateboarding Day (GSD).

Between 150-200 skateboarders gathered at Luneta Park in the central part of the capital, wheeled around on their boards and performed skate tricks for each other, an efe-epa journalist reports.