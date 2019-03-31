US Congressman James McGovern (2-L) and Cuban National Heritage Council chairwoman Gladys Collazo (C) visit the Ernest Hemingway Museum Restoration Center in Havana, Cuba, on March 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

After 17 years of work, Cuba and the US-based Finca Vigia Foundation have taken another step toward preserving Ernest Hemingway's legacy with the inauguration this weekend of a modern center for conserving the vast collection of documents at the legendary writer's home outside Havana.

The Finca Vigia restoration center, which was built with materials and assistance from the US, is equipped with a laboratory for conserving documents and other materials, and a vault for protecting the collection of documents belonging to the Nobel laureate.