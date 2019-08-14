Cuba commemorates this Tuesday the 93rd birthday of former president and leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, who died in 2016 though he is said by current Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to be more alive than ever.
"#Fidel is more alive than ever. Some 1,810,638 people in #Cuba and the rest of the world have gone spontaneously to the stone that guards his ashes in Santa Ifigenia in an act of faith, homage and commitment," the government posted on Twitter, a reference to the number of people who have visited Castro's tomb since his death.