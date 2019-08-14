Pedestrians in Havana walk past a billboard with the image of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro and the motto: "Fidel among us" on Tuesday, Aug. 13, which would have been the revolutionary's 93rd birthday. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

A car passes a poster bearing the image of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro on a street in Havana on Tuesday, Aug. 13, which would have been the revolutionary's 93rd birthday. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuba commemorates this Tuesday the 93rd birthday of former president and leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, who died in 2016 though he is said by current Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to be more alive than ever.

"#Fidel is more alive than ever. Some 1,810,638 people in #Cuba and the rest of the world have gone spontaneously to the stone that guards his ashes in Santa Ifigenia in an act of faith, homage and commitment," the government posted on Twitter, a reference to the number of people who have visited Castro's tomb since his death.