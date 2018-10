A government plan to regulate the private cabbie business, which sprung up decades ago in an effort to counteract the many urban mobility problems affecting the city, kicked off Monday here in Cuba's capital.

For years, Havana's bus system has been known for its many inefficiencies, and every day hundreds of people are compelled to resort to any one of the private cab drivers roaming the streets in a country where buying a car is a luxury beyond the reach of most Cubans.