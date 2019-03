A view of the Varadero beach, declared by Tripadvisor as the second best in the world, in Matanzas, Cuba, 9 March 2019 (issued 10 March 2019). EPA-EFE/ Yander Zamora

Varadero, Cuba's main beach resort, was crowned the second best destination in the world for 2019 and is preparing to become an "eco-friendly beach" by 2020.

The goal of becoming eco-friendly is part of the government's strategy to protect the beaches in Varadero, which went from third to second place in the 2019 Travelers' Choice awards created by popular travel website TripAdvisor.