(FILE) A baby sleeps next to a boy in a shelter in Guantanamo, Cuba, on Oct. 3, 2016, at the approach of Matthew Hurricane. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

(FILE) A woman holds her baby in a shelter in Guantanamo, Cuba, on Oct. 3, 2016, at the approach of Matthew Hurricane. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Cuba's infant mortality rate was registered at 4.1 per 1,000 live births in 2017, the lowest in the history of the Caribbean country, the Ministry of Public Health said Thursday.

The mortality of infants under one year of age had declined to 35 cases and there is a possibility that by the end of December it could be even lower, the Minister of Public Health, Roberto Morales, said during an act of homage to workers in the sector, according to the state agency Cuban News Agency (ACN).