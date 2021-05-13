One of Cuban designer Celia Ledon's fashion creations on display in Doral, Florida, 12 May 2021. Ledon, graduated from the Higher Institute of Industrial Design in Cuba, makes her dresses using clothing nontraditional industrial recycled materials. Her next fashion show will be in June at Doral, Florida. EFE/Ana Mengotti

One of Cuban designer Celia Ledon's fashion creations on display in Doral, Florida, 12 May 2021. Ledon, graduated from the Higher Institute of Industrial Design in Cuba, makes her dresses using clothing nontraditional industrial recycled materials. Her next fashion show will be in June at Doral, Florida. EFE/Ana Mengotti

One of Cuban designer Celia Ledon's fashion creations on display in Doral, Florida, 12 May 2021. Ledon, graduated from the Higher Institute of Industrial Design in Cuba, makes her dresses using clothing nontraditional industrial recycled materials. Her next fashion show will be in June at Doral, Florida. EFE/Ana Mengotti

Cuban designer Celia Ledon works on her next fashion show's pieces in Doral, Florida, 12 May 2021. Ledon, graduated from the Higher Institute of Industrial Design in Cuba, makes her dresses using clothing nontraditional industrial recycled materials. Her next fashion show will be in June at Doral, Florida. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Cuban designer Celia Ledon works on her next fashion show's pieces in Doral, Florida, 12 May 2021. Ledon, graduated from the Higher Institute of Industrial Design in Cuba, makes her dresses using clothing nontraditional industrial recycled materials. Her next fashion show will be in June at Doral, Florida. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Hats, straws with which to sip refreshments, collars made of tin, fabrics made of junk and weavings of cassette tapes. Any material will do for Cuban visual artist Celia Ledon in creating her works straddling fashion and sculpture that are now on display at New York's Kennedy Center.

"There are people who'll wear anything!" she says happily during an interview with EFE about her creations, the relationship between fashion and art and the dichotomy inherent in "belonging to a group and being unique" that the act of dressing poses for a person.