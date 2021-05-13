Hats, straws with which to sip refreshments, collars made of tin, fabrics made of junk and weavings of cassette tapes. Any material will do for Cuban visual artist Celia Ledon in creating her works straddling fashion and sculpture that are now on display at New York's Kennedy Center.
"There are people who'll wear anything!" she says happily during an interview with EFE about her creations, the relationship between fashion and art and the dichotomy inherent in "belonging to a group and being unique" that the act of dressing poses for a person.