Photo of the Cuban Art Factory (FAC) taken on Sept. 3, 2019, which has gone in little more than five years from being a mini-experiment in a run-down industrial building to being among the World's 100 Greatest Places in 2019, according to Time magazine. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2019, of X Alfonso, founder of the Cuban Art Factory (FAC), which has gone in little more than five years from being a mini-experiment in a run-down industrial building to being among the World's 100 Greatest Places in 2019, according to Time magazine. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2019, of X Alfonso, founder of the Cuban Art Factory (FAC), which has gone in little more than five years from being a mini-experiment in a run-down industrial building to being among the World's 100 Greatest Places in 2019, according to Time magazine. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Considered a symbol of the once-forbidden island's opening to the world, the Cuban Art Factory (FAC) has gone in little more than five years from being a mini-experiment in a run-down industrial building to being among the World's 100 Greatest Places in 2019, according to Time magazine.

The FAC made an old cooking-oil plant into a focus of Havana nightlife and a must-visit for both locals and tourists, some as famous as Michelle Obama, Madonna and the legendary Quincy Jones.