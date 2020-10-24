Cuban dance is once again raising the curtain this weekend at Havana's Alicia Alonso Gran Teatro with a show seeking to reignite the intense cultural life in the capital, which has been virtually dormant for the past seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba dance company, which merges Spanish dance and "criollo" or native American rhythms, will be featured in the show, with the dancers "super emotional about returning to the Gran Teatro and for being the first" program on the agenda, company director Lizt Alfonso told EFE The program for Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be dedicated to the 29th anniversary of the ensemble with an overview of its career, including fragments of iconic shows like "Fuerza y compas," "Elementos," "Latidos" and "Alas."