Drivers of horse-drawn carriages hold a protest in Havana on Friday, June 14, against new measures from Washington that have sharply cut the number of US tourists visiting Cuba. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Horse-drawn carriages sit idle in Havana on Friday, June 14, as drivers protest against new measures from Washington that have sharply reduced the number of US tourists visiting Cuba. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

The chef and owner of San Cristobal restaurant, Carlos Cristobal Marquez (c) talks to reporters in Havana on Friday, June 14. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

At San Cristobal, one of the most popular of the restaurants to spring up in Havana as the Communist government created space for private enterprise on the island, the bustle of just a few weeks ago has been replaced by worried silence since Washington barred visits to Cuba by US-based cruise ships.

The eatery was among numerous small businesses in the capital that took part Friday in events to protest the latest sanctions imposed by the United States.