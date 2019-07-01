Spanish jounalist Pablo Lopez on June 22, 2019, observes a typewriter in what was Ernest Hemingway's favorite room at the Ambos Mundos Hotel in Old Havana back in the 1930s; the establishment was run by Galician immigrant Manolo Asper, who became a great friend and confidant of the writer. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Spanish jounalist Pablo Lopez (r.) speaks on June 22, 2019, with a worker at what was Ernest Hemingway's favorite place to stay in Old Havana back in the 1930s - the Ambos Mundos Hotel - an establishment run by Galician immigrant Manolo Asper, who became a great friend and confidant of the writer. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Room 511 at the Ambos Mundos Hotel in Old Havana remains a landmark of Ernest Hemingway's stay in Cuba, but little is known outside the island about his days in the establishment run by the Galician immigrant Manolo Asper, who became a great friend and confidant of the writer.

The years when his Nobel Prize graced the small family-run hotel have been overshadowed by the seductive mysticism of Finca Vigia - the mansion outside the capital where Hemingway (1899-1961) spent his last 20 years - something that one of Asper's nephews hopes to change very soon.