Room 511 at the Ambos Mundos Hotel in Old Havana remains a landmark of Ernest Hemingway's stay in Cuba, but little is known outside the island about his days in the establishment run by the Galician immigrant Manolo Asper, who became a great friend and confidant of the writer.
The years when his Nobel Prize graced the small family-run hotel have been overshadowed by the seductive mysticism of Finca Vigia - the mansion outside the capital where Hemingway (1899-1961) spent his last 20 years - something that one of Asper's nephews hopes to change very soon.