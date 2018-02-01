Cuban journalist Julio Batista, the winner of the King of Spain Journalism Award for his reporting on pollution from the island's main distillery, is confident that the prize will help to provide visibility for the work of alternative media outlets that have emerged in Cuba in recent years.

The 28-year-old Batista was honored on Thursday with the environmental journalism award for his work entitled "The Dead Waters of Havana Club," the result of an "exhaustive nine-month investigation" and appearing in Periodismo de Barrio, an online alternative media outlet published on the communist island since 2015.