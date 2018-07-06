Ketty Fresneda, the Cuban finalist of MasterChef, is in two places at once. She's getting ready for her big day in Madrid...while sharing selfies with her fans in Havana. At least that's what they think, since truth to tell they are dealing with Katty, the twin sister and clone of the chef.

The TVE talent show, whose final will be contested Monday night, has not only changed the life of the 28-year-old contestant, who six years after moving to Pontevedra without any great job expectations is moving toward stardom in the kitchen, but also that of her inseparable twin in the Cuban capital.