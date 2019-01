General and hero of the Cuban Republic Jose Ramon Fernandez Alvarez - known popularly on the communist island as "Gallego" and one of the longest-lived leaders of the Cuban Revolution - died Sunday in Havana, local media reported. He was 95.

Fernandez was reelected to the National Assembly in 2018 and also served as an adviser to the Council of State and Council of Ministers, as well holding a seat on the Cuban Communist Party's Central Committee.