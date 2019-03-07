The principal conductor of Cuban Orchestra, Zenaida Romeu, speaks during an interview with EFE on March 7, 2019, in Havana, Cuba. EPA-EFE / Ernesto Mastrascusa

Her first intention was to break stereotypes and demonstrate that the Cuban woman is much more than a sexual object, and adhering to that principle Zenaida Romeu, the first orchestra conductor to finish her training on the island, has found a sound of her own that has inserted a feminine voice into music from the Americas.

Born in 1952 in Havana into a family with a century-long musical tradition, Romeu's vocation is something that came to her naturally, but choosing a path for her career and a purpose was a very personal decision.