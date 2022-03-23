Omar Quintero shows the image of the Virgin Mary that accompanied during his long trek from Havana to El Cobre during an interview with Efe on 21 March 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Omar Quintero, a Cuban man who walked nearly the entire length of the Caribbean island to pay a debt of gratitude to Our Lady of Charity of El Cobre, that nation's patron saint, says he has arrived home with renewed faith, more love in his heart and a newfound sense of responsibility.

The 56-year-old said in an interview with Efe at his small residence in the Havana borough of Marianao that he was initially fueled only by the force of his own will and a desire to make good on a promise he made when his son was gravely ill.