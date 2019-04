Hundreds of Cubans participate in a march against animal abuse that ended at the tomb of Jeannette Ryder (1866-1931) - the national symbol for animal rights - in Havana, Cuba, on 7 April 2019. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Hundreds of Cubans turned out on Sunday to march through downtown Havana demanding an end to the mistreatment of animals and the approval of a law on the matter, a protest that was allowed by the communist island's authorities, where independent public demonstrations are unusual.

According to organizers, this is the first unofficial march in decades in Cuba where authorities authorized the protesters to be able to carry signs.