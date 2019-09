Villagers of the municipality of Cuetzalan, in the state of Puebla, Mexico, perform a traditional ritual with a turkey, which they deposit alive inside a hole where a pole will be placed and on which voladores (flying men) will perform, on Sept. 2, 2019. EFE/Hilda Rios

Chocolate, onions, tomatoes, dried chillies, seeds and a live turkey are offered to Mother Earth by the voladores (“flying men”) of Cuetzalan, a municipality in the state of Puebla in central Mexico.

People gather early in the main square to observe the preparation of the space around a hole where they will later place a pole about 27 meters (88.5 feet) high that was chosen and cut in a ritual performed by various voladores dancing groups. EFE-EPA