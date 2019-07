Alizabeth Jung, one of the female members of the "Roots" project made in Juba, South Sudan, Jul 5, 2019. EFE/ Atiol Elmalik

Some of the products the female members of the "Roots" project made in Juba, South Sudan, Jul 5, 2019. EFE/ Atiol Elmalik

In 2012, after her husband died in clashes between the army and rebels, Alizabeth Jung fled from her town in South Sudan and headed to the capital in search of a better future for her three children.

This wasn't the first time Jung had been forced into exile.