People wearing protective face masks stand in line to visit 'A tribute to donors' exhibition at the National Art Museum of China on the first day after reopening, in Beijing, China, 13 May 2020 (issued 15 May 2020). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

People wearing protective face masks visit 'A tribute to donors' exhibition at the National Art Museum of China on the first day after reopening, in Beijing, China, 13 May 2020 (issued 15 May 2020). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A man takes photos of a painting as he visits 'A tribute to donors' exhibition at the National Art Museum of China on the first day after reopening, in Beijing, China, 13 May 2020 (issued 15 May 2020). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A security man wearing a protective face mask guards during 'A tribute to donors' exhibition at the National Art Museum of China on the first day after reopening, in Beijing, China, 13 May 2020 (issued 15 May 2020). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A boy takes off his face mask and paints Xu Beihong's famous 1948 artwork "Galloping Horse" in his notebook, while a woman in her sixties emphasizes the merits of the calligraphy of historical literary figure Su Shi. Culture is gradually returning to Beijing with the reopening of several museums this week.

Since Wednesday, the National Art Museum has been allowing around 50 visitors per day as long as they maintain a safe distance of a meter from other people, present a green QR code that certifies their good health and wear a mask. And those who book in advance have about three hours to tour the museum before their turn end. These are the coronavirus prevention measures imposed by the capital's authorities to see an exhibition that was due to open on Jan. 19, coinciding with the Chinese New Year. EFE-EPA