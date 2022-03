Dancers perform during the inauguration of the Cumbia Route in San Jacinto, Colombia, on 18 March 2022. EFE/Juan Diego Lopez

Dancers perform during the inauguration of the Cumbia Route in San Jacinto, Colombia, on 18 March 2022. EFE/Juan Diego Lopez

Dancers perform during the inauguration of the Cumbia Route in San Jacinto, Colombia, on 18 March 2022. EFE/Juan Diego Lopez

With the Cumbia Route, the Colombian Culture Ministry set out to honor the musical genre that for centuries has been the soundtrack of daily life along the country's Caribbean coast.

The route extends 1,300 km (800 mi) through 23 municipalities in the seven provinces that were the cradle of cumbia: a fusion of indigenous and African strains of music and dance shaped by the characteristic instrumentation of drums, pipes, and accordion.