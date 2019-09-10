Spanish fashion designer Custo Dalmau presents his spring-summer 2020 collection at the 70th edition of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid on July 8, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. EFE-EPA/ Ballesteros

Using the experimental language that characterizes his firm, Spanish fashion designer Custo Dalmau on Monday described the "moment of the move" to Italy with a show full of daring garments in New York, telling EFE that he does not intend to make another move.

Under the title "Wet Paint," Custo presented a spring-summer 2020 collection of more than 100 garments for women that stood out for their appearance and mix of materials, without overlooking pieces bearing messages such as "Good Bye," "Je Te Quitte" (I'm leaving you) and "Carpe Diem" (Seize the moment).