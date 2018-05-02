Dozens of cyclists on Wednesday lay sprawled across a busy intersection in Australia's third-largest city in a protest calling for improved bike lanes and lowers speed limits, causing numerous traffic snarls, as documented by an epa-efe reporter on the site.
The so-called "die-in" _ an increasingly-popular form of protest that involves participants simulating being dead _ was aimed at the local government in Brisbane, which activists said was ignoring their pleas demanding better safety policies for riders.