Renowned Indian designer JJ Valaya recently celebrated 30 years in the fashion industry through a retrospective of his best pieces sprinkled with nuances from “traje de luces” (bullfighters' costumes), Manila shawls and traditional fan motifs in what is his second "unconscious" trip to Spain.
Czar of Indian couture celebrates latest Spain-inspired collection
This undated handout photo shows models wearing Indian designer JJ Valaya's latest fashion collection in New Delhi, India. JJ Valaya/EFE/HANDOUT
