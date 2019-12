A worker paints a Christmas tree decoration at the Vanocni ozdoby company in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, 03 December 2019 (issued 04 December). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A worker creates a basis for Christmas tree decoration in flame at the Vanocni ozdoby company in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, 03 December 2019 (issued 04 December). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A worker blows a Christmas tree decoration at the Vanocni ozdoby company in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic, 03 December 2019 (issued 04 December). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A cooperative founded almost 90 years ago in the northeast of the Czech Republic that makes handmade Christmas decorations from glass is resisting competition from Asia, whose industrial-scale production offers cheaper alternatives.

The "Vanocni Ozdoby" company, which means "Christmas Decoration" in Czech, employs 120 workers - mostly women - who handcraft about 80,000 Christmas tree ornaments.