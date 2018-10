US President Donald Trump, seen here, was spied on by the former Czechoslovakia's secret police, known as the StB, which began gathering intelligence about him after he married his first wife, Ivana Zelnickova, in 1977. EFE-EPA/File

The former Czechoslovakia's secret police, known as the StB, began gathering intelligence about US President Donald Trump after he married his first wife, Ivana Zelnickova, in 1977, media reports said Tuesday.

Ivana was born in the erstwhile communist state.