The statue of first Czechoslovak president Tomas Garrigue Masaryk stands in the National Museum building after long reconstruction works in Prague, Czech Republic, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A museum worker places the Munich Agreement from 1938 into a display for the exhibition 'Czech-Slovak/Slovak Czech' during a press tour of the National Museum building after long reconstruction works in Prague, Czech Republic, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A member of the Czech police special forces accompanies museum workers as they carry in a case containing the Munich Agreement from 1938 for the exhibition 'Czech-Slovak/Slovak Czech' during a press tour of the National Museum building after long reconstruction works in Prague, Czech Republic, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

An interior view of the National Museum building after long reconstruction works in Prague, Czech Republic, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Czech National Museum on Friday partially reopened its doors after a seven-year closure for a major reconstruction project costing around 1.8 billion Czech Koruna ($ 79 million), an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

The museum, considered the oldest in the western region of the Czech Republic known as Bohemia and one of the most important in Prague, will showcase 200 items from its collection to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia in 1918.