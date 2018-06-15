People attend a protest against Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Zdenek Ondracek, newly-elected chairman of parliament's General Inspectorate of the Security Forces (GIBS) commission at Wenceslas Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Mar 5 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /MARTIN DIVISEK

People attend a protest against Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Zdenek Ondracek, newly-elected chairman of parliament's General Inspectorate of the Security Forces (GIBS) commission at Wenceslas Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Mar 5, 2018. The placard reads: 'Not this way. No!' After secret vote of the lower chamber of the Czech parliament last week, EPA-EFE (FILE)/MARTIN DIVISEK

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (L) is welcomed by the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker (R) ahead of a meeting at the EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Jan 2, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The Prime minister of the Czech Republic announced on Friday he had sued the Slovak Republic at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg (France) for refusing to remove his name from a list identifying former secret agents from the Czechoslovak communist secret police force, according to Czech local media.

Czech Prime Minister-designate, Andrej Babis, said he had sued the Republic of Slovakia after the Slovak Supreme Court refused last week to admit an appeal demanding to have his name removed from a historical list of secret agents that worked for the dreaded State Security service (Stb) in the former People's Republic of Czechoslovakia.