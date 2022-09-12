Disney has no interest in you seeing his latest movie. Rather, it is not as interested in you going to the cinema to see it as it is in you visiting one of its theme parks or buying a figurine, mug or T-shirt from any of its franchises, be it Marvel, Star Wars or Pixar.

Just before the pandemic, 40 percent of Walt Disney Co.'s income did not come from the intellectual property rights of its audiovisual productions or the box office, but from the sale of merchandise and experiences derived from its theme parks, which reeled in a revenue comparable to the GDP of a small country.