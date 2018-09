Cheese maker Francois Briggen shows his cheese storage room prior to the alp descent, so-called "desalpe" in French, from the pasture "Les Fruitieres de Nyon" in Arzier-Le Muids towards the village of Saint-Cergue, Switzerland, 29 September 2018. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Children dressed in traditional clothes open the path to the 140 cows of the herd owned by cheese maker Francois Briggen and farmer Nicolas Berlie during the alp descent, so-called "desalpe" in French, from the pasture "Les Fruitieres de Nyon" in Arzier-Le Muids towards the village of Saint-Cergue, Switzerland, 29 September 2018. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Some of the 140 cows of the herd owned by cheese maker Francois Briggen and farmer Nicolas Berlie are pictured with decorations during the alp descent, so-called "desalpe" in French, from the pasture "Les Fruitieres de Nyon" in Arzier-Le Muids towards the village of Saint-Cergue, Switzerland, 29 September 2018. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Cheese maker Francois Briggen leads and holds back some of the 140 cows of the herd owned by himself and farmer Nicolas Berlie during the alp descent, so-called "desalpe" in French, from the pasture "Les Fruitieres de Nyon" in Arzier-Le Muids towards the village of Saint-Cergue, Switzerland, 29 September 2018. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A man brings out of the stable one of the 140 cows of the herd owned by cheese maker Francois Briggen and farmer Nicolas Berlie prior to the alp descent, so-called "desalpe" in French, from the pasture "Les Fruitieres de Nyon" in Arzier-Le Muids towards the village of Saint-Cergue, Switzerland, 29 September 2018. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Men prepare to fit bells on some of the 140 cows of the herd owned by cheese maker Francois Briggen and farmer Nicolas Berlie, prior to the alp descent, so-called "desalpe" in French, from the pasture "Les Fruitieres de Nyon" in Arzier-Le Muids towards the village of Saint-Cergue, Switzerland, 29 September 2018. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Some of the 140 cows of the herd owned by cheese maker Francois Briggen and farmer Nicolas Berlie are pictured at sunrise prior to the alp descent, so-called "desalpe" in French, from the pasture "Les Fruitieres de Nyon" in Arzier-Le Muids towards the village of Saint-Cergue, Switzerland, 29 September 2018. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Dairy cows that have spent the summer months on grazing pastures in the Swiss Alps were being driven down to lower ground on Saturday ahead of winter.

Some 140 cows belonging to Francois Briggen and Nicolas Berlie, a cheese-maker and a farmer, descended from the "Les Fruitieres de Nyon" pasture and made their way to the village of Saint-Cergue above Lake Geneva, as documented in photos released by epa.