The 14th Dalai Lama speaks during the World Peace and Harmony conclave ahead of Indian Independence Day in Mumbai, India, Aug. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism has been admitted to a hospital in the Indian capital with a chest infection, although his condition was improving, his spokesperson told EFE on Wednesday.

Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, was taken to the New Delhi hospital after he started to feel some discomfort on Tuesday, said his spokesperson, Tenzin Taklha.