Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama (C) is welcomed by Tibetans living in Switzerland upon his arrival at the Tibet Institute in Rikon, central Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

View of the memorial plaque at the Tibet Institute in Rikon, central Switzerland, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

The Dalai Lama met with Tibetan people living in Switzerland on Friday as part of a five-day visit to the Alpine nation in which he is expected to give several addresses.

On the second day of his visit, the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people led an address at the Tibetan Institue in Rikon, northern Switzerland, on the 50th anniversary of its creation.