Photograph provided June 3 showing visitors of the Dali show "La Mirada de un Genio" (A Genius'Perspective) in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Photograph provided June 3 showing a few pieces of the Dali show "La Mirada de un Genio" (A Genius'Perspective) in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

An art exhibition showcasing 300 surrealist pieces by iconic Spanish painter Salvador Dali is open in this capital until late June.

"La Mirada de un Genio" (The Perspective of a Genius) has drawn more than 10,000 visitors since it opened to the public a month-and-a-half ago.