Pilar Abel, who claims she is the daughter of Spanish artist Salvador Dali, poses during an interview in Madrid, Spain, July 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Tourists await the arrival of a judicial cortege who will work to exhume the remains of famed Spanish artist Salvador Dali in order to settle a paternity suit, at the Figueres Theater-Museum, in Girona, Catalonia, Spain, July 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBIN TOWNSEND

Salvador Dalí holds a movie camera during an interview on the occasion of his visit to the city, Madrid, Spain, Oct. 28, 1964. EPA-EFE FILE/JAIME PATO

The mortal remains of renowned Spanish artist Salvador Dalí were returned to his tomb early Friday having been previously exhumed for DNA analysis in order to resolve a paternity case, the Gala Dalí Foundation said.

His body was exhumed last year on the orders of a judge so as to legally settle a claim made by a woman who said she was the famous surrealist’s daughter.