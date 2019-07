Salvador Dalí was both an innovator of the artworld and a nostalgic and his art, although transgressive and in a state of constant flux, had a recurrent theme that connected him to the great masters of art history, the curator of a retrospective show in Monaco told Efe.

The work of Dalí as a painter is being rediscovered by Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum, a gallery that pays tribute to the Spanish artist starting Saturday by hosting the first display of his paintings in the Principality.