Dancers take part in the 'Caporalazo' at the San Francisco Square in La Paz, Bolivia, 19 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Dancers unite in La Paz to claim the origin of the caporal

After a year’s hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, hundreds of Bolivian dancers once again put on their colorful costumes on Sunday to dance the caporal in order to claim its Bolivian origin.

The "caporalazo" was promoted by the Mayor's Office of La Paz and took place in the Plaza de San Francisco with live music and more than 500 dancers.