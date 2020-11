A young man (C) uses his smartphone to send dandelions during the 'Breath/Bless Project' at Miyashita Park in Tokyo, Japan, 10 November 2020 (issued 11 November 2020). EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A visitor poses for photos with Dandelion, an art installation that allows people in Singapore and Japan to interact with one another at the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, 10 November 2020 (issued 11 November 2020). EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Visitors take pictures using their smartphones of dandelion projection mapping of the 'Breath/Bless Project' at Miyashita Park in Tokyo, Japan, 10 November 2020 (issued 11 November 2020). EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Visitors pose for photos with Dandelion, an art installation that allows people in Singapore and Japan to interact with one another at the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, 10 November 2020 (issued 11 November 2020). EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A young woman uses her smartphone to send dandelions during the 'Breath/Bless Project' at Miyashita Park in Tokyo, Japan, 10 November 2020 (issued 11 November 2020). EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Dandelion art installations are helping people in countries such as Singapore and Japan connect across borders that have been closed to most travelers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, visitors can scan a QR code and point their mobile phone at a 2-meter-tall dandelion installation to “blow” virtual seeds to the corresponding installations in Tokyo’s Miyashita Park. When the seeds are received, they bloom into flowers.