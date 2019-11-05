epa07589647 Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi arrives for the screening of 'Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood' during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

epa07600625 Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi speaks onstage during the Closing Awards Ceremony of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER