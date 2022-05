(L-R) Director Luc Dardenne, Joely Mbundu, and Director Jean-Pierre Dardenne attend the photocall for 'Tori et Lokita (Tori And Lokita)' during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 25 May 2022. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

(L-R) Nadege Ouedraogo, Charlotte De Bruyne, Belgian actor and writer Tijmen Govaerts, Belgian director Luc Dardenne, Joely Mbundu, Pablo Schils, Belgian director Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Bosnian actor Alban Ukaj attend the photocall for 'Tori et Lokita (Tori And Lokita)' during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 25 May 2022.EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Belgian filmmaking duo, the Dardenne brothers, returned on Wednesday to the Cannes Film Festival to compete for the Palme d’Or award with their latest movie Tori and Lokita.

The two-time Palme d’Or winners, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, have remained loyal to their style of denouncing injustice with their latest creation that sheds light on the cruelty of the European immigration reception system.