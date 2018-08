Photograph provided Aug 22 showing a copy of the first edition of British naturalist Charles Darwin's "On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection" sold at an auction in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Photograph provided Aug 22 showing a copy of the first edition of British naturalist Charles Darwin's "On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection" sold at an auction in Mexico City, Aug 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Photograph provided Aug 22 showing a copy of the first edition of British naturalist Charles Darwin's "On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection" sold at an auction in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A first edition copy of British naturalist Charles Darwin's "On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection" fetched a whopping $272,983 this week, auction house Morton said.

The groundbreaking 1859 book was put up for auction on Tuesday at an initial bidding price of $52,083, setting a 30-year record for the Morton's book department, the auction house said in a statement.