Norma McCorvey, the plaintiff in the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, lived a momentous life that saw her not only playing an instrumental role in establishing federal abortion rights in the United States but also switching sides and becoming involved in the pro-life movement, her oldest daughter recalled in an interview with Efe.
The story is further complicated by McCorvey's assertion - captured in the 2020 TV documentary "AKA Jane Roe" - that she never supported the anti-abortion movement and only took part in pro-life activism for the money.