Lights are projected on the Louvre's Museum Pyramid during the tuning of the performance of the French Dj David Guetta in Paris, 29 December 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French Dj David Guetta poses for photographs as lights are projected on the Louvre's Museum Pyramid during a press presentation of his New Year eve performance in Paris, 29 December 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Lights are projected on the Louvre's Museum Pyramid during the tuning of the performance of the French Dj David Guetta in Paris, 29 December 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French electronic music composer and DJ David Guetta will offer an online concert broadcast from the Louvre Pyramid on the lead up to New Year’s Eve in what is the third instalment of his United At Home, which aims to raise money and “bring happiness” to people during the pandemic, he told Efe in an interview.