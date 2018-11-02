A Paraguayan health official at an Asuncion cemetery on Nov. 2, 2018, hands out information to raise awareness among those who gather to honor their late loved ones on the Day of the Dead about how to maintain graves to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes that spread diseases like dengue. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Visitors arrive at an Asuncion cemetery on Nov. 2, 2018, where Paraguayan health authorities used the Day of the Dead to raise awareness among those who gathered to honor their late loved ones, about how to maintain graves to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes that spread diseases like dengue. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Vendors sell flowers near an Asuncion cemetery on Nov. 2, 2018, to those who gather to honor their late loved ones on the Day of the Dead, even as Paraguayan authorities warned that the water in flower vases can be breeding grounds for mosquitoes that spread diseases like dengue. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguayan health authorities used the Day of the Dead to raise awareness among those who gathered Friday in the nation's cemeteries to honor their late loved ones, about how to maintain graves to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes that spread diseases like dengue.

The goal of the National Malaria Eradication Service (Senepa), the organizer of the campaign "Without breeding grounds we save lives," is to stop cemeteries from being "critical places" for spreading the Aedes aegypti mosquito, vector of diseases like dengue and Zika.