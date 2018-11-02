Paraguayan health authorities used the Day of the Dead to raise awareness among those who gathered Friday in the nation's cemeteries to honor their late loved ones, about how to maintain graves to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes that spread diseases like dengue.
The goal of the National Malaria Eradication Service (Senepa), the organizer of the campaign "Without breeding grounds we save lives," is to stop cemeteries from being "critical places" for spreading the Aedes aegypti mosquito, vector of diseases like dengue and Zika.