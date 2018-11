A newborn southern white rhino calf, Imani, roams her enclosure at the Monarto Zoo in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A newborn southern white rhino calf, Imani, roams her enclosure with her mother Umqali at the Monarto Zoo in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A newborn southern white rhino calf, Imani, roams her enclosure with her mother Umqali at the Monarto Zoo in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A zoo in southern Australia presented a day-old baby rhino on Tuesday, the latest addition to a growing family that is part of a conservation project that aims to create a rhino sanctuary to combat the threat of extinction.

Imani was born on Monday at Monarto Zoo in Adelaide, southern Australia, amid much excitement and anticipation, and was out and about getting to know her surroundings and being admired by the zoo's visitors.