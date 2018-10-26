Dutch action group 'Stop de Zomertijd' hand over a petition to Dutch European MP Annie Schreijer-Prink (2-R) at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Mar 23, 2017. Although EU clocks will be turned back from 3.00 local time back to 2.00 on Sunday,Oct 28, 2018, most citizens want to see an end to the twice-annual hour shift, alleging negative health effects and the EU's own desire to unveil a permanent pan-European standard time in 2019 .EPA-EFE (FILE)/ STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A partial view of the art installation 'Zeitfeld' (time field) with 24 station clocks by the German artist Klaus Rinkes in Duesseldorf, Germany, 12 September 2018. Although EU clocks will be turned back from 3.00 local time back to 2.00 on Sunday,Oct 28, 2018, most citizens want to see an end to the twice-annual hour shift, alleging negative health effects and the EU's own desire to unveil a permanent pan-European standard time in 2019 .EPA-EFE (FILE) /FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

File image shows a partial view of the art installation 'Zeitfeld' (time field) with 24 station clocks by the German artist Klaus Rinkes in Duesseldorf, Germany, Sep 12, 2018. Although EU clocks will be turned back from 3.00 local time back to 2.00 on Sunday,Oct 28, 2018, most citizens want to see an end to the twice-annual hour shift, alleging negative health effects and the EU's own desire to unveil a permanent pan-European standard time in 2019 .EPA-EFE (FILE) /FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

File image shows a descendant of a Hungarian noble family Bela Hatvani adjusting a pocket watch backward one hour in a museum displaying his family's clock collection in Kunszallas, southeast of Budapest, Hungary, Oct 28, 2017. Although EU clocks will be turned back from 3.00 local time back to 2.00 on Sunday,Oct 28, 2018, most citizens want to see an end to the twice-annual hour shift, alleging negative health effects and the EU's own desire to unveil a permanent pan-European standard time in 2019. EPA-EFE/Sandor Ujvari HUNGARY OUT

Although European Union clocks will be turned back one hour, from 3.00 local time back to 2.00 on Sunday, most citizens are keen to see an end to the twice-annual hour shift, alleging negative health effects and the EU's own desire to unveil a permanent pan-European standard time in 2019.

After the European Commission's most successful survey during the summer on its "Have Your Say" portal, with 4.6 million valid responses, the commission issued on Sept.12 a draft directive proposing the scrapping of EU seasonal clock changes in 2019.