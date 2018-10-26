Although European Union clocks will be turned back one hour, from 3.00 local time back to 2.00 on Sunday, most citizens are keen to see an end to the twice-annual hour shift, alleging negative health effects and the EU's own desire to unveil a permanent pan-European standard time in 2019.
After the European Commission's most successful survey during the summer on its "Have Your Say" portal, with 4.6 million valid responses, the commission issued on Sept.12 a draft directive proposing the scrapping of EU seasonal clock changes in 2019.