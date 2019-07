Photo of Brazilian singer, guitarist and composer Joao Gilberto, considered one of the fathers of the bossa nova, who died at his home in Rio de Janeiro this Saturday at age 88. EFE-EPA/Dario Zalis/File

Brazilian composer Joao Gilberto, considered one of the fathers of the bossa nova, died at his home in Rio de Janeiro this Saturday, one of his sons confirmed on social networks.

Joao Gilberto, creator of the revolutionary chords that turned the bossa nova into a unique rhythm admired around the world, died at age 88 from causes that have not as yet been revealed.