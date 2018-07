A handout photo made available by Cal Fire of damage caused by the Carr Fire as it moved into the area west of Redding, California, on Friday, July 27. EFE/EPA/JASON KNIGHT/HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by CalFire of damage caused by the Carr Fire as it moved into the area west of Redding, California, on Friday, July 27 EFE/EPA/JASON KNIGHT/HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by CalFire of damage caused by the Carr Fire as it moved into the area west of Redding, California, on Friday, July 27. EFE/EPA/JASON KNIGHT/HANDOUT

Three people are dead as a result of the 17 active wildfires raging across California, authorities in the Golden State said Friday.

The Carr Fire, in the northern part of the state, has claimed the lives of a fire inspector and a bulldozer operator who were part of the effort to bring the blaze under control.